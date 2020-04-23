All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14544 Margate St

14544 W Margate St · No Longer Available
Location

14544 W Margate St, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3 storey townhome in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Come home to this palatial unit, with marble tiles and laminate floors, 5 balconies with spectacular views of the neighborhood, and bright, sunlit interiors althroughout.

This home also boasts of classic charm, from the iron wrought stair cases to the chandeliers that hang by the high tray ceilings.

The kitchen, too, is a chef's dream, with hardwood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters.

There's a secure and spacious 2 car garage with direct access to the home, plus a bonus room downstairs for guests, or as a study.

Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.

Great location! It's close to restauarants and supermarkets. Also near schools with great ratings, such as Kester Avenue Elementary, and Van Nuys Senior High.

Nearest Parks: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park and Delano Park

Nearest Bus Lines:

233 Metro Local Line 0.1 miles
744 Metro Rapid Line 0.2 miles
183 Metro Local Line 0.2 miles
237 Metro Local Line 0.3 miles

(RLNE4240709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14544 Margate St have any available units?
14544 Margate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14544 Margate St have?
Some of 14544 Margate St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14544 Margate St currently offering any rent specials?
14544 Margate St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14544 Margate St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14544 Margate St is pet friendly.
Does 14544 Margate St offer parking?
Yes, 14544 Margate St does offer parking.
Does 14544 Margate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14544 Margate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14544 Margate St have a pool?
No, 14544 Margate St does not have a pool.
Does 14544 Margate St have accessible units?
No, 14544 Margate St does not have accessible units.
Does 14544 Margate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14544 Margate St has units with dishwashers.
