14544 Margate St

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3 storey townhome in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Come home to this palatial unit, with marble tiles and laminate floors, 5 balconies with spectacular views of the neighborhood, and bright, sunlit interiors althroughout.



This home also boasts of classic charm, from the iron wrought stair cases to the chandeliers that hang by the high tray ceilings.



The kitchen, too, is a chef's dream, with hardwood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters.



There's a secure and spacious 2 car garage with direct access to the home, plus a bonus room downstairs for guests, or as a study.



Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.



Great location! It's close to restauarants and supermarkets. Also near schools with great ratings, such as Kester Avenue Elementary, and Van Nuys Senior High.



Nearest Parks: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park and Delano Park



Nearest Bus Lines:



233 Metro Local Line 0.1 miles

744 Metro Rapid Line 0.2 miles

183 Metro Local Line 0.2 miles

237 Metro Local Line 0.3 miles



(RLNE4240709)