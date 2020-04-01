All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2

1452 E 23rd St · (323) 325-4176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1452 E 23rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
gym
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
"Berkeley House" By MilUnity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Shared housing community.

Now taking viewings.

If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then MilUnity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may have one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates.

Welcome to "The Berkeley House"

- Nice family neighborhood
- Cool, clean, positive, interactive community
- Live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you.
- Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available
- Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses
- High speed internet
- On-site manager

Minutes from: Washington St Blue Line Metro Station, Fashion District, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and 204 Bus Line
- Near LA Live, Planet Fitness, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks, Subway, Whole Foods, IHOP, Panda Express, Baskin & Robin, Food4Less, Ross, Target, Walgreens, 7-11, Gamestop, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway.

$450.00 per month/All utilities included!
$350.00 deposit.
$35.00 application fee.

International students welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have any available units?
1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
