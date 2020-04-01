1452 East 23rd Street, Unit 2

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage gym microwave internet access

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

"Berkeley House" By MilUnity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles. Shared housing community.



Now taking viewings.



If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then MilUnity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may have one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates.



Welcome to "The Berkeley House"



- Nice family neighborhood

- Cool, clean, positive, interactive community

- Live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you.

- Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available

- Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses

- High speed internet

- On-site manager



Minutes from: Washington St Blue Line Metro Station, Fashion District, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and 204 Bus Line

- Near LA Live, Planet Fitness, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks, Subway, Whole Foods, IHOP, Panda Express, Baskin & Robin, Food4Less, Ross, Target, Walgreens, 7-11, Gamestop, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway.



$450.00 per month/All utilities included!

$350.00 deposit.

$35.00 application fee.



International students welcomed.