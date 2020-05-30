1450 South FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available for short term only. Great Value , This Handsome , Gated ,Craftsman Single family Home , with 3 beds, 2 baths. Available month to month for short term. It comes with the added advantage of a Charming separate Studio Office/Playroom. Flexible Living with 3 beds, 3 Baths, Living Room, Dinning Room, wood flooring to first floor, and staircase, ceiling fans. French double doors in living room lead to dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stone floors. Stainless steel appliances, range, double sink, pantry. Washer and Dryer hookups in service porch adjacent to kitchen. Electric Gates, lead to rear Yard providing Parking for up to 4 Cars . Pretty patio areas to the rear and landscaped front yard. Easy Access to 10 FWY, bus routes to Downtown LA and Ocean. .Great Value, Space and Location with the added month to month lease. Short term month to month only. Not suitable for long term tenants