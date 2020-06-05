Amenities
1BD/1BA - WITH PRIVATE GARAGE!! - OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 04/13/2019 ( 12:00 PM TO 02:00 PM)
A multi-family home located on 1448 S Dunsmuir Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019. Features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring with Ceiling Fan and 1 large detached car garage with room for Storage. Nearby schools include Holy Spirit Elementary School, Saturn Street Elementary School, and Joannes Taylor-Tot Ext School. The closest grocery stores are City Market, Pico Ranch Market, and City Market. Nearby coffee shops include Chocolate Caf, Chocolate Cafe ll, and Little Amsterdam Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Sky's Gourmet Tacos, Con Sabor a Peru and Mad Men Deli. 1448 S Dunsmuir Ave is near Hancock Park, Carthay Circle Park, and Queen Anne Recreation Center. This address can also be written as 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90019.
View by appointment only
Call Luke at (310) 383-1426.
Availability: April 12, 2019
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Pet Deposit: $300.00
No Smoking
Will consider SMALL pets
Appliances:
Washer and Dryer on site, Refrigerator, Stove
Amenities:
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors
Window Air Conditioner
1 Large Detached Car Garage with room for Storage
Utilities Included:
Water and Gardener
(RLNE3934366)