1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue

1448 South Dunsmuir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1448 South Dunsmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1BD/1BA - WITH PRIVATE GARAGE!! - OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 04/13/2019 ( 12:00 PM TO 02:00 PM)

A multi-family home located on 1448 S Dunsmuir Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019. Features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring with Ceiling Fan and 1 large detached car garage with room for Storage. Nearby schools include Holy Spirit Elementary School, Saturn Street Elementary School, and Joannes Taylor-Tot Ext School. The closest grocery stores are City Market, Pico Ranch Market, and City Market. Nearby coffee shops include Chocolate Caf, Chocolate Cafe ll, and Little Amsterdam Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Sky's Gourmet Tacos, Con Sabor a Peru and Mad Men Deli. 1448 S Dunsmuir Ave is near Hancock Park, Carthay Circle Park, and Queen Anne Recreation Center. This address can also be written as 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90019.

View by appointment only

Call Luke at (310) 383-1426.

Availability: April 12, 2019
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Pet Deposit: $300.00
No Smoking

Will consider SMALL pets

Appliances:
Washer and Dryer on site, Refrigerator, Stove

Amenities:
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors
Window Air Conditioner
1 Large Detached Car Garage with room for Storage

Utilities Included:
Water and Gardener

(RLNE3934366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have any available units?
1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have?
Some of 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue offers parking.
Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have a pool?
No, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 S Dunsmuir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
