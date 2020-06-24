All apartments in Los Angeles
14465 MULHOLLAND Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

14465 MULHOLLAND Drive

14465 Mulholland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14465 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fantastic 9000 sq.ft. Mediterranean on world famous Mulholland Dr. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED with incredible city views. Long or Short term Like New-gated with two story ceilings, large open living room, formal dining room, over sized family room walls of glass and high ceilings. A gourmet chefs kitchen with granite counters, large island & stainless appliances. There are six bedrooms, including a large Sumptuous master bedroom with a sitting room, head on city lights views, a fireplace, large marble bath with oversize spa tub, steam shower and an enormous walk in closet & 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Also has a study, & an over sized great rm/media room & gym on lower level & a sexy infinity pool great entertaining areas all with head on city views. Truly a one of a kind house Perfect for Celebrities & executives who want the best! with privacy gates & VIEWS. Many celebs lived here. This is a good one. Show & lease! Bring All Offers!s a good one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
14465 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14465 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14465 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
