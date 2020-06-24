14465 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities
Fantastic 9000 sq.ft. Mediterranean on world famous Mulholland Dr. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED with incredible city views. Long or Short term Like New-gated with two story ceilings, large open living room, formal dining room, over sized family room walls of glass and high ceilings. A gourmet chefs kitchen with granite counters, large island & stainless appliances. There are six bedrooms, including a large Sumptuous master bedroom with a sitting room, head on city lights views, a fireplace, large marble bath with oversize spa tub, steam shower and an enormous walk in closet & 4 additional bedrooms upstairs. Also has a study, & an over sized great rm/media room & gym on lower level & a sexy infinity pool great entertaining areas all with head on city views. Truly a one of a kind house Perfect for Celebrities & executives who want the best! with privacy gates & VIEWS. Many celebs lived here. This is a good one. Show & lease! Bring All Offers!s a good one!!