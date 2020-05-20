1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Stunning, top floor, grand unit, in a modern, luxurious and sophisticated residence,Newly built & just finished in 2017. Enjoy your privacy in this 4-unit bldg with only 2 units on each floor.This unit offers more than 1,800 SF of sleek, contemporary design,Entrance to this top floor unit, opens up to living, dining,den area that leads to a large patio with view. Each bedroom suit has its own large bathroom & large closet. Master bedrm with 2 walk-in closets and, private balcony. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, fixtures, granite counter tops and large island. High ceilings, double pane windows, Jacuzzi tub, brkfst Bar, SS appliances, washer, dryer, central A/C, lots of closet space & built-ins, wood floor, built-in speakers & LED recessed lighting throughout, water softener, secured 2 parking garage. Centrally located, minutes away from The Grove Mall, Beverly Hills, Beverly Wood, Culver City, Expo line, frways,shops,restaurants & places of entertainment!!