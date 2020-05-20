All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:51 PM

1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue

1445 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1445 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning, top floor, grand unit, in a modern, luxurious and sophisticated residence,Newly built & just finished in 2017. Enjoy your privacy in this 4-unit bldg with only 2 units on each floor.This unit offers more than 1,800 SF of sleek, contemporary design,Entrance to this top floor unit, opens up to living, dining,den area that leads to a large patio with view. Each bedroom suit has its own large bathroom & large closet. Master bedrm with 2 walk-in closets and, private balcony. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, fixtures, granite counter tops and large island. High ceilings, double pane windows, Jacuzzi tub, brkfst Bar, SS appliances, washer, dryer, central A/C, lots of closet space & built-ins, wood floor, built-in speakers & LED recessed lighting throughout, water softener, secured 2 parking garage. Centrally located, minutes away from The Grove Mall, Beverly Hills, Beverly Wood, Culver City, Expo line, frways,shops,restaurants & places of entertainment!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 South FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
