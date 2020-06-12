All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1444 South SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

1444 South SPAULDING Avenue

1444 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1444 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit features a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. Two-car tandem parking with electric car charger. Built-in barbeque & entertaining area. And your very own private fenced & landscaped courtyard! Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished (staged for photos). This property is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1444 South SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1444 South SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue has a pool.
Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 South SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College