1444 South SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower unit features a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. Two-car tandem parking with electric car charger. Built-in barbeque & entertaining area. And your very own private fenced & landscaped courtyard! Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished (staged for photos). This property is not to be missed!