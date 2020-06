Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Must see this Luxury apartment/house, completely refurbished and updated with all new state of the art Appliances, Refrigerator, washer dryer, and dishwasher. New flooring, extensive renovation to make this apartment/home have the contemporary feel. 2 bdrms and an office. Available immediately. There is no guest house with this listing, it just has a single family small house,aka apartment. One of four units on property. Parking on property or on street.