All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1443 N.hayworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1443 N.hayworth Ave
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:45 AM

1443 N.hayworth Ave

1443 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1443 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Dont miss it ! &#8232;&#8232;Amazing large upper level 2 bed + 2 bath in a very well maintained historical 8 units building located on a quiet residential tree-lined street that offers refuge and privacy in prime West Hollywood.&#8232;&#8232;

More like a home than an apartment! Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully historic building previously occupied by Hollywood Elite.

Features include : &#8232;
- Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, crown molding
- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven, and fridge&#8232;
- Very Large dining room
- Huge living room with closets and large windows with incredible views of the courtyard &#8232;
- Two spacious bedrooms with closets
&#8232;- Two bathrooms
- AC units
- Lots of closet spaces
- Shared Laundry in the building
&#8232;- Assigned Parking
&#8232;- Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities&#8232;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have any available units?
1443 N.hayworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have?
Some of 1443 N.hayworth Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 N.hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1443 N.hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 N.hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1443 N.hayworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1443 N.hayworth Ave offers parking.
Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 N.hayworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1443 N.hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1443 N.hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 N.hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 N.hayworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College