1443 N.hayworth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Dont miss it ! Amazing large upper level 2 bed + 2 bath in a very well maintained historical 8 units building located on a quiet residential tree-lined street that offers refuge and privacy in prime West Hollywood.



More like a home than an apartment! Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully historic building previously occupied by Hollywood Elite.



Features include :

- Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, crown molding

- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven, and fridge

- Very Large dining room

- Huge living room with closets and large windows with incredible views of the courtyard

- Two spacious bedrooms with closets

- Two bathrooms

- AC units

- Lots of closet spaces

- Shared Laundry in the building

- Assigned Parking

- Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities