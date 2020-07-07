1443 N.hayworth Ave

Amenities
Dont miss it !   Amazing large upper level 2 bed + 2 bath in a very well maintained historical 8 units building located on a quiet residential tree-lined street that offers refuge and privacy in prime West Hollywood.  
More like a home than an apartment! Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully historic building previously occupied by Hollywood Elite.
Features include :  
- Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, crown molding
- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven, and fridge 
- Very Large dining room
- Huge living room with closets and large windows with incredible views of the courtyard  
- Two spacious bedrooms with closets
 - Two bathrooms
- AC units
- Lots of closet spaces
- Shared Laundry in the building
 - Assigned Parking
 - Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities