1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

2 BED ROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR FRONT UNIT APARTMENT. - Property Id: 130838



2 BED ROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR FRONT UNIT APARTMENT (Pico robertson) (BEVERLY WOOD)



Beautiful 2 BR 1 bath located at the heart of Pico and Robertson. walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Ground transportation, 10 Freeway and Cedars Sinai Hospital. Washer dryer in unit.Dish washer. Granite counter tops. Hardwood floors through out. Spacious, cool, bright and breezy 2nd floor unit.



This unit includes Stove,Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer dryer, 1 parking space and extra storage.



Rent control unit.



Available now please call for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130838p

Property Id 130838



(RLNE5013258)