Los Angeles, CA
1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR

1442 S Sherbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1442 S Sherbourne Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
2 BED ROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR FRONT UNIT APARTMENT. - Property Id: 130838

2 BED ROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR FRONT UNIT APARTMENT (Pico robertson) (BEVERLY WOOD)

Beautiful 2 BR 1 bath located at the heart of Pico and Robertson. walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Ground transportation, 10 Freeway and Cedars Sinai Hospital. Washer dryer in unit.Dish washer. Granite counter tops. Hardwood floors through out. Spacious, cool, bright and breezy 2nd floor unit.

This unit includes Stove,Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer dryer, 1 parking space and extra storage.

Rent control unit.

Available now please call for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130838p
Property Id 130838

(RLNE5013258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have any available units?
1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have?
Some of 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR offers parking.
Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have a pool?
No, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have accessible units?
No, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442-2 SHERBOURNE DR has units with dishwashers.
