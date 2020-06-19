14412 Killion Street

Amenities

eautiful luxury condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 3 baths condo features a cooks kitchen with plenty of storage space in the dark wood cabinets and ample granite counters. The breakfast bar opens to the living room/dining area with dark hardwood floors, fire place and sliding glass doors to the private patio. The large master bedroom has sliding glass doors, large walk-in closet and stunning bath with separate spa tub and shower and double sinks. This home also has a private laundry room in the unit with washer and dryer included as well as a powder room. Tankless water heater makes it economical. The complex has a rec room with pool table, tv, and plenty of seating.Tandem parking, plus guests parking.