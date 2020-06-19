All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

14412 Killion Street

14412 W Killion St · No Longer Available
Location

14412 W Killion St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
hot tub
Beautiful luxury condo in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 3 baths condo features a cooks kitchen with plenty of storage space in the dark wood cabinets and ample granite counters. The breakfast bar opens to the living room/dining area with dark hardwood floors, fire place and sliding glass doors to the private patio. The large master bedroom has sliding glass doors, large walk-in closet and stunning bath with separate spa tub and shower and double sinks. This home also has a private laundry room in the unit with washer and dryer included as well as a powder room. Tankless water heater makes it economical. The complex has a rec room with pool table, tv, and plenty of seating.Tandem parking, plus guests parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Killion Street have any available units?
14412 Killion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14412 Killion Street have?
Some of 14412 Killion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14412 Killion Street currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Killion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Killion Street pet-friendly?
No, 14412 Killion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14412 Killion Street offer parking?
Yes, 14412 Killion Street offers parking.
Does 14412 Killion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14412 Killion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Killion Street have a pool?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Killion Street have accessible units?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Killion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
