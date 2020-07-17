1441 Robmar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator pool pool table hot tub media room sauna

Magnificent Home In Prime Beverly Hills! - Luxurious Mediterranean style home, 7bd / 9.5ba, 7600sf features custom finishes, hot tub, sauna, sport court, elevator, fireplace, stunning hardwood floors, wine cellar and dramatic entry. Beautifully and tastefully furnished with top of the line interiors and spectacular amenities, billiard room, and entertainment/ theater room. Gourmet chefs kitchen, wet bar, swimming pool with grotto and water feature, outdoor dining area and large yard are perfect for every entertainer! Amazing location on private drive and close to the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, Rodeo Drive, gorgeous parks and trails. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES.



(RLNE4114905)