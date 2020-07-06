1440 REEVES Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Enjoy your own California oasis! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath ground floor apartment boasts a large balcony overlooking the palm tree and fauna lined community pool. The spacious unit has updated wood floors throughout and plenty of storage and closet space, with a master walk-in, dishwasher and microwave in unit. Don't miss this unbeatable value to live on quiet Reeves Street. Building features a community pool, one (possibly two) assigned parking spots in a secure garage, an on-site manager, and beautifully maintained grounds.SQFT is an approximation, to be verified by tenant.