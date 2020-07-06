All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1440 REEVES Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

1440 REEVES Street

1440 Reeves Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Reeves Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy your own California oasis! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath ground floor apartment boasts a large balcony overlooking the palm tree and fauna lined community pool. The spacious unit has updated wood floors throughout and plenty of storage and closet space, with a master walk-in, dishwasher and microwave in unit. Don't miss this unbeatable value to live on quiet Reeves Street. Building features a community pool, one (possibly two) assigned parking spots in a secure garage, an on-site manager, and beautifully maintained grounds.SQFT is an approximation, to be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 REEVES Street have any available units?
1440 REEVES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 REEVES Street have?
Some of 1440 REEVES Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 REEVES Street currently offering any rent specials?
1440 REEVES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 REEVES Street pet-friendly?
No, 1440 REEVES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1440 REEVES Street offer parking?
Yes, 1440 REEVES Street offers parking.
Does 1440 REEVES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 REEVES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 REEVES Street have a pool?
Yes, 1440 REEVES Street has a pool.
Does 1440 REEVES Street have accessible units?
No, 1440 REEVES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 REEVES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 REEVES Street has units with dishwashers.

