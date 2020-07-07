1436 Sunset Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony some paid utils internet access furnished refrigerator

Month-to-month contracts, furnished rooms now available.



Live in this chic guest house on a hillside over Sunset Blvd, in hip Echo Park. Located 2 miles from the Museum of Contemporary Art, a half-mile from Dodger Stadium and 1 mile from US-101.



This relaxed urban Inn features rooms with free Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and sitting areas, as well as en-suite bathrooms. All have mini-fridges and Keurig coffee making equipment.



Theres a communal kitchen, as well as 2 balconies and a patio. Coin-operated laundry facilities are also available.



- Month-to-month contract

- Furnished room

- Room cleaning, room service

- Utilities, Wi-Fi, and amenities included