1436 Sunset Blvd

Amenities
Month-to-month contracts, furnished rooms now available.
Live in this chic guest house on a hillside over Sunset Blvd, in hip Echo Park. Located 2 miles from the Museum of Contemporary Art, a half-mile from Dodger Stadium and 1 mile from US-101.
This relaxed urban Inn features rooms with free Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and sitting areas, as well as en-suite bathrooms. All have mini-fridges and Keurig coffee making equipment.
Theres a communal kitchen, as well as 2 balconies and a patio. Coin-operated laundry facilities are also available.
- Month-to-month contract
- Furnished room
- Room cleaning, room service
- Utilities, Wi-Fi, and amenities included