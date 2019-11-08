All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1436 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
yoga
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
yoga
Absolutely stunning, designer-done 4-story townhouse with private rooftop deck and views, in a small 6 unit complex, walking distance to great restaurants, shops, gyms, yoga studios, Ruyon Canyon AND the Hollywood Bowl! Built in 2007, this modern, open, loft-like space has tremendously high ceilings and the finest designer touches throughout. FIRST FLOOR: Kitchen, Dining, Powder Room and Living Room. SECOND FLOOR: Loft/Office and Bathroom. THIRD FLOOR: Master Bed/Bath, Guest Bed/Bath and Laundry. FOURTH FLOOR: Extra Storage Area and access to your own private, rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
1436 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 1436 North DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1436 North DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1436 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
No, 1436 North DETROIT Street does not offer parking.
Does 1436 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 North DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 1436 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1436 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
