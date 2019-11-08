1436 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher yoga fireplace bbq/grill

Absolutely stunning, designer-done 4-story townhouse with private rooftop deck and views, in a small 6 unit complex, walking distance to great restaurants, shops, gyms, yoga studios, Ruyon Canyon AND the Hollywood Bowl! Built in 2007, this modern, open, loft-like space has tremendously high ceilings and the finest designer touches throughout. FIRST FLOOR: Kitchen, Dining, Powder Room and Living Room. SECOND FLOOR: Loft/Office and Bathroom. THIRD FLOOR: Master Bed/Bath, Guest Bed/Bath and Laundry. FOURTH FLOOR: Extra Storage Area and access to your own private, rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills.