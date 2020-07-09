1436 257th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking garage guest parking

Don't Miss Out! Stop By And View Today!! This Comfortable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in a great and convenient location of Harbor City. Drive into a gated garage with 2 assigned spaces. Also visitor parking is available. Central Air Condition and Heat, convenient laundry within the unit, enjoyable gas and wood burning fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with great lighting and Master Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. HOA pays a percentage of the water and trash offering a great incentive. as well as controlled access for safety.

This community has a courtyard, and it stands alone unlike many other Condos within the complex there are no shared walls!!



**For more information regarding showings & the application process please reach out via text to Christina or Gabby at (310) 200--5584 or Call at (310) 831-0123 during business hours.



**Must view the property before applying.



**Pet Friendly.

**ACCEPTING SECTION 8 POGRAM!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.