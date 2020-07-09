All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1436 257th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1436 257th Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

1436 257th Street

1436 West 257th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1436 West 257th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
Don't Miss Out! Stop By And View Today!! This Comfortable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in a great and convenient location of Harbor City. Drive into a gated garage with 2 assigned spaces. Also visitor parking is available. Central Air Condition and Heat, convenient laundry within the unit, enjoyable gas and wood burning fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with great lighting and Master Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. HOA pays a percentage of the water and trash offering a great incentive. as well as controlled access for safety.
This community has a courtyard, and it stands alone unlike many other Condos within the complex there are no shared walls!!

**For more information regarding showings & the application process please reach out via text to Christina or Gabby at (310) 200--5584 or Call at (310) 831-0123 during business hours.

**Must view the property before applying.

**Pet Friendly.
**ACCEPTING SECTION 8 POGRAM!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 257th Street have any available units?
1436 257th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 257th Street have?
Some of 1436 257th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 257th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 257th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 257th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 257th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1436 257th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1436 257th Street offers parking.
Does 1436 257th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 257th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 257th Street have a pool?
No, 1436 257th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1436 257th Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 257th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 257th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 257th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College