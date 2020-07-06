All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1435 North POINSETTIA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1435 North POINSETTIA Place
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1435 North POINSETTIA Place

1435 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1435 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available for move-in now! 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom in West Hollywood adj. Located off of Sunset Blvd, just steps to many shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Runyon Canyon hiking trails.This lower front unit has been freshly painted and comes equipped with air conditioning and all kitchen appliances. Unit features include real hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, custom tile work, ample storage space, tons of natural light, LED recessed lighting, and two private entrances. The building has laundry on site and 2 car parking is available for an extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
1435 North POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 1435 North POINSETTIA Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 North POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
1435 North POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 North POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 North POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 North POINSETTIA Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College