1435 North POINSETTIA Place

Available for move-in now! 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom in West Hollywood adj. Located off of Sunset Blvd, just steps to many shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and Runyon Canyon hiking trails.This lower front unit has been freshly painted and comes equipped with air conditioning and all kitchen appliances. Unit features include real hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, custom tile work, ample storage space, tons of natural light, LED recessed lighting, and two private entrances. The building has laundry on site and 2 car parking is available for an extra fee.