Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 STEARNS Drive

1434 S Stearns Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1434 S Stearns Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This Spanish style 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is surrounded by greenery and filled with light from the large windows in every room. A beautiful fireplace with brick design, wrought iron fixtures, arched passageways, and an open barrel ceiling in the living room give this home an understated elegance. The detached garage for storage and separate bonus room/office space are situated amongst a fairytale garden in the spacious backyard. The updated kitchen has a breakfast nook with a mounted television and modern appliances including a dish washer and front loading washer and dryer. This house combines classic charm with modern comfort. The Faircrest Heights neighborhood offers convenient proximity to grocery stores, LACMA and other museums, several great restaurants, and coffee shops like Paper or Plastik Cafe, or Green Table Cafe which is just at the corner. A real home in the middle of the city with easy access to both the West and East sides of LA. The one you have waited for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 STEARNS Drive have any available units?
1434 STEARNS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 STEARNS Drive have?
Some of 1434 STEARNS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 STEARNS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1434 STEARNS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 STEARNS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1434 STEARNS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1434 STEARNS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1434 STEARNS Drive offers parking.
Does 1434 STEARNS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 STEARNS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 STEARNS Drive have a pool?
No, 1434 STEARNS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1434 STEARNS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1434 STEARNS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 STEARNS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 STEARNS Drive has units with dishwashers.
