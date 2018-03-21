1434 STEARNS Drive

Amenities

This Spanish style 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is surrounded by greenery and filled with light from the large windows in every room. A beautiful fireplace with brick design, wrought iron fixtures, arched passageways, and an open barrel ceiling in the living room give this home an understated elegance. The detached garage for storage and separate bonus room/office space are situated amongst a fairytale garden in the spacious backyard. The updated kitchen has a breakfast nook with a mounted television and modern appliances including a dish washer and front loading washer and dryer. This house combines classic charm with modern comfort. The Faircrest Heights neighborhood offers convenient proximity to grocery stores, LACMA and other museums, several great restaurants, and coffee shops like Paper or Plastik Cafe, or Green Table Cafe which is just at the corner. A real home in the middle of the city with easy access to both the West and East sides of LA. The one you have waited for.