All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1434 Brett Place # 67.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1434 Brett Place # 67
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1434 Brett Place # 67

1434 Brett Place · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers. This condo offers a 2 car private tandem garage with an additional parking spot, large/spacious master suite with walk-in closet, upgraded kitchen with counter seating, cozy dining room and new contemporary flooring. Laundry room with washer and dryer, central heat and air, and open floor plan. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living-room with direct access to the large private updated patio... perfect for entertainment. Grounds include resort like pool and spa with lush gardens, and beautiful fountains.
To view this unit please call Gabby or Christina at
(310)831-0123
2 bed 2 bath condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have any available units?
1434 Brett Place # 67 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have?
Some of 1434 Brett Place # 67's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Brett Place # 67 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Brett Place # 67 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Brett Place # 67 pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Brett Place # 67 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Brett Place # 67 does offer parking.
Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Brett Place # 67 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Brett Place # 67 has a pool.
Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have accessible units?
No, 1434 Brett Place # 67 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Brett Place # 67 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Brett Place # 67 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1434 Brett Place # 67?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity