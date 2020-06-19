1434 Brett Place # 67

Amenities

Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers. This condo offers a 2 car private tandem garage with an additional parking spot, large/spacious master suite with walk-in closet, upgraded kitchen with counter seating, cozy dining room and new contemporary flooring. Laundry room with washer and dryer, central heat and air, and open floor plan. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living-room with direct access to the large private updated patio... perfect for entertainment. Grounds include resort like pool and spa with lush gardens, and beautiful fountains.

To view this unit please call Gabby or Christina at

(310)831-0123

2 bed 2 bath condo