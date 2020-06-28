All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1433 REXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1433 REXFORD Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

1433 REXFORD Drive

1433 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1433 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath bright and airy 2nd floor apartment. Formal dining room, living room and sun lit breakfast nook with high coved ceilings and LED lighting. Kitchen has original period tile with upgrades and enhancements - stainless steel stove, Fridge, dishwasher sink w/ commercial faucet. In suite stacked front loading energy efficient washer and dryer and tank-less water heater. Center hallway with built in closets lead to the bedrooms and bathroom. Bedrooms are large and both have walk in closets. The bathroom has a separate walk in shower and standalone bathtub. It has period tile ,pedestal sink and an abundance of mirrors. There are LED ceiling fans in all the rooms and air conditioning and heating. There is hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room. This apartment has just undergone a significant remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1433 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1433 REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1433 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1433 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 1433 REXFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1433 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College