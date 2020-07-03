1433 N Fuller Ave 5

Amenities

2br - SPACIOUS & BRIGHT! 2BD/2BATH W/ BALCONY & WOOD FLOORS First month is free



This is a wonderful, spacious unit immediately off of Sunset Blvd. on Fuller Ave. The apartment finished a remodel which includes new floors and new bathrooms. This is a top, front corner unit with a beautiful balcony and plenty of trees for privacy. There are air conditioning units in both the living room and one of the bedrooms as well as ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Hardwood throughout the entire apartment! Besides the unit itself, this area is absolutely prime. The street is lined with brand new developments and you are in the middle of all the action while still being in a quite neighborhood. It's absolutely a must-see. Act fast and start loving your new place! Text or call(text receives a faster response) in order to see the unit ASAP. We are seeking good credit applicants or applicants with good credit cosigners who reside in CA. Call Joan 424/777-5510

