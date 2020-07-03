All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1433 N Fuller Ave 5
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1433 N Fuller Ave 5

1433 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fuller - Property Id: 259768

2br - SPACIOUS & BRIGHT! 2BD/2BATH W/ BALCONY & WOOD FLOORS First month is free

This is a wonderful, spacious unit immediately off of Sunset Blvd. on Fuller Ave. The apartment finished a remodel which includes new floors and new bathrooms. This is a top, front corner unit with a beautiful balcony and plenty of trees for privacy. There are air conditioning units in both the living room and one of the bedrooms as well as ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Hardwood throughout the entire apartment! Besides the unit itself, this area is absolutely prime. The street is lined with brand new developments and you are in the middle of all the action while still being in a quite neighborhood. It's absolutely a must-see. Act fast and start loving your new place! Text or call(text receives a faster response) in order to see the unit ASAP. We are seeking good credit applicants or applicants with good credit cosigners who reside in CA. Call Joan 424/777-5510
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259768
Property Id 259768

(RLNE5717780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have any available units?
1433 N Fuller Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have?
Some of 1433 N Fuller Ave 5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1433 N Fuller Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 offer parking?
No, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 N Fuller Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

