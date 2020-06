Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Charming and bright Craftsman located in the heart of Hollywood, home boasts 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths, enter through gated entrance to rose garden, home features original 20's detail throughout, hardwood floors, upgraded spacious kitchen with abundant cabinetry and storage, separate laundry, large private patio space in backyard, two tandem parking spaces, close to all of Hollywood's eateries, cafes, shopping, pantages theater and more!