1427 Bluebird Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated guest suite fireplace media room

Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the Bird Streets quarter above Sunset Strip. Extensively renovated, the property features Mediterranean landscaping, flagstone terraces and patios punctuated by lemon trees, olive trees and fountains. Abundant natural light cascades throughout the home. Patios are thoughtfully designed for year-round outdoor California living. Chef's kitchen with french doors opens to a sunny rear terrace and makes an ideal entertaining venue. Luxurious and expansive master suite features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balconies, and sitting room. Private access to guest wing and terrace. The home includes lower level guest suite and space for den / media room / nursery. Maid's quarters recalls the heyday of Hollywood luxury and doubles as an office or guest bedroom. This home sets the scene for a perfect romance - Italian villa meets Hollywood charm.



