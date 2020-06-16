All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1427 Bluebird Avenue

1427 Bluebird Avenue · (310) 915-9595 ext. 29
Location

1427 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1427 Bluebird Avenue · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3342 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
media room
Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the Bird Streets quarter above Sunset Strip. Extensively renovated, the property features Mediterranean landscaping, flagstone terraces and patios punctuated by lemon trees, olive trees and fountains. Abundant natural light cascades throughout the home. Patios are thoughtfully designed for year-round outdoor California living. Chef's kitchen with french doors opens to a sunny rear terrace and makes an ideal entertaining venue. Luxurious and expansive master suite features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balconies, and sitting room. Private access to guest wing and terrace. The home includes lower level guest suite and space for den / media room / nursery. Maid's quarters recalls the heyday of Hollywood luxury and doubles as an office or guest bedroom. This home sets the scene for a perfect romance - Italian villa meets Hollywood charm.

(RLNE5056524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have any available units?
1427 Bluebird Avenue has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have?
Some of 1427 Bluebird Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Bluebird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Bluebird Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Bluebird Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue offer parking?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have a pool?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Bluebird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Bluebird Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
