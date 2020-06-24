1426 HARRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street just minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, this home offers explosive front row views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Set behind a private gate, enter inside the living room which features panoramic views from all angles, high ceilings, and tremendous wall-to-windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom features his and hers bathroom, large walk-in closet, and oversized private balcony. The lower level opens up to the pool that has a large wet bar. There is huge deck overlooking the city that features a fire pit, bbq, and lounging areas. Detached guesthouse has a separate entrance and opens to the pool deck. 2 separate covered garages, that can fit a total of 4 cars. Available short-term, and seasonal.