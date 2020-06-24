All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1426 HARRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1426 HARRIDGE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1426 HARRIDGE Drive

1426 Harridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1426 Harridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street just minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, this home offers explosive front row views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Set behind a private gate, enter inside the living room which features panoramic views from all angles, high ceilings, and tremendous wall-to-windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom features his and hers bathroom, large walk-in closet, and oversized private balcony. The lower level opens up to the pool that has a large wet bar. There is huge deck overlooking the city that features a fire pit, bbq, and lounging areas. Detached guesthouse has a separate entrance and opens to the pool deck. 2 separate covered garages, that can fit a total of 4 cars. Available short-term, and seasonal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have any available units?
1426 HARRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 1426 HARRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 HARRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 HARRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 HARRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 HARRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 HARRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College