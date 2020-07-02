All apartments in Los Angeles
1425 West 12TH Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1425 West 12TH Street

1425 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This recently updated modern style 2 bed 1 bath condo is centrally located near Staples Center, L.A Live, LA Convention Center, theaters, USC, Dodger Stadium, local parks, banks, schools, Chinatown, and Korean Town. Easy access to the 110 and 10 freeways. It features newer interior paint, central A/C and has 2 assigned parking. The bright living room and dining area with laminated wood flooring throughout, and an enclosed covered balcony with additional storage space for peaceful contemplation.~~This community offers controlled access, underground parking, and elevator access, community pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, kids' playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 West 12TH Street have any available units?
1425 West 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 West 12TH Street have?
Some of 1425 West 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 West 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 West 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 West 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1425 West 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1425 West 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1425 West 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 1425 West 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 West 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 West 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1425 West 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 1425 West 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 West 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 West 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 West 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.

