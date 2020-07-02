1425 West 12TH Street

Amenities

This recently updated modern style 2 bed 1 bath condo is centrally located near Staples Center, L.A Live, LA Convention Center, theaters, USC, Dodger Stadium, local parks, banks, schools, Chinatown, and Korean Town. Easy access to the 110 and 10 freeways. It features newer interior paint, central A/C and has 2 assigned parking. The bright living room and dining area with laminated wood flooring throughout, and an enclosed covered balcony with additional storage space for peaceful contemplation.~~This community offers controlled access, underground parking, and elevator access, community pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, kids' playground.