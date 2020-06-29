1425 SELBY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible location! Beautifully updated traditional home with 3 BDRM, 2 BATH. Master Bedroom features en suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Additional bonus square footage is found in detached guest room or office space. Long driveway, plenty of parking. 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors, abundance of windows and natural light. Amazing, gourmet, galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Granite counters and plenty of storage. Great closet space. Large backyard with a generous entertaining space. Gated patio area with twinkling cafe lights. Close to Wilshire Corridor with the very best in shopping, restaurants, entertainment and UCLA. Do not miss! Home may also be leased fully furnished for $6800 a month.