Los Angeles, CA
1425 SELBY Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:25 PM

1425 SELBY Avenue

1425 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible location! Beautifully updated traditional home with 3 BDRM, 2 BATH. Master Bedroom features en suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Additional bonus square footage is found in detached guest room or office space. Long driveway, plenty of parking. 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors, abundance of windows and natural light. Amazing, gourmet, galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Granite counters and plenty of storage. Great closet space. Large backyard with a generous entertaining space. Gated patio area with twinkling cafe lights. Close to Wilshire Corridor with the very best in shopping, restaurants, entertainment and UCLA. Do not miss! Home may also be leased fully furnished for $6800 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 SELBY Avenue have any available units?
1425 SELBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 SELBY Avenue have?
Some of 1425 SELBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 SELBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 SELBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 SELBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1425 SELBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1425 SELBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1425 SELBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1425 SELBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 SELBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 SELBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 SELBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 SELBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 SELBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 SELBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 SELBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
