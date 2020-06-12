14249 Dickens Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range

Pristine condominium nestled one street over from famous Ventura Blvd in Sherman Oaks. Enter and find sleek upgrades including dark wood floors, recessed lighting, intricate crown moldings and coffered ceilings, which flow through the entire home. An impeccable chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hanging light fixtures, marble counters, and tile backsplash allow for a seamless cooking experience. A separate marble wet bar allows for entertaining all and channeling your inner mixologist. Upstairs, three great bedrooms provide plenty of space for the growing family. Vaulted ceilings in the master suite truly elevate this already spacious home. Gorgeous ensuite bathroom boasts glass walk-in shower, separated soaking tub and dual vanities. Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways, fine dining, and shopping. Call for more information!