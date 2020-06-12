All apartments in Los Angeles
14249 Dickens Street

14249 Dickens Street · (818) 783-3736
Location

14249 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Pristine condominium nestled one street over from famous Ventura Blvd in Sherman Oaks. Enter and find sleek upgrades including dark wood floors, recessed lighting, intricate crown moldings and coffered ceilings, which flow through the entire home. An impeccable chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hanging light fixtures, marble counters, and tile backsplash allow for a seamless cooking experience. A separate marble wet bar allows for entertaining all and channeling your inner mixologist. Upstairs, three great bedrooms provide plenty of space for the growing family. Vaulted ceilings in the master suite truly elevate this already spacious home. Gorgeous ensuite bathroom boasts glass walk-in shower, separated soaking tub and dual vanities. Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways, fine dining, and shopping. Call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14249 Dickens Street have any available units?
14249 Dickens Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14249 Dickens Street have?
Some of 14249 Dickens Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14249 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
14249 Dickens Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14249 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 14249 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14249 Dickens Street offer parking?
No, 14249 Dickens Street does not offer parking.
Does 14249 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14249 Dickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14249 Dickens Street have a pool?
No, 14249 Dickens Street does not have a pool.
Does 14249 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 14249 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14249 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14249 Dickens Street has units with dishwashers.
