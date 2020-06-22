14223 E. Lake St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room new construction

Coming to Chicago for work, a long vacation, or just need a great place to stay? This fully furnished, luxury 1 bedroom unit in Chicagos River North/Loop area is the last place you need to look!



This new construction 1 bedroom/1 bath unit comes with everything you need to immediately call it home.



Everything needed is provided for you and included in the cost (down to the silverware, linens, cookware, furniture, towels, etc.).



The building is located at the corner of Chicagos famous Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, just steps from the best business and nightlife areas the city has to offer. 73 E. Lake comes complete with a rooftop deck and lounge, offering breathtaking views of the lake and city, 3 separate gyms, theater, multiple business and conference areas, indoor pool and water spa, BBQ deck, and chefs kitchen.



This high end apartment features beautiful city views through floor to ceiling windows, stone bathrooms, in unit washer/dryer, and hardwood floors.



All utilities are included in the rent including, heat, air conditioning, cable, internet, and electricity.