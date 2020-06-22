All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14223 E. Lake St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14223 E. Lake St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14223 E. Lake St.

14223 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14223 Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
Coming to Chicago for work, a long vacation, or just need a great place to stay? This fully furnished, luxury 1 bedroom unit in Chicagos River North/Loop area is the last place you need to look!

This new construction 1 bedroom/1 bath unit comes with everything you need to immediately call it home.

Everything needed is provided for you and included in the cost (down to the silverware, linens, cookware, furniture, towels, etc.).

The building is located at the corner of Chicagos famous Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, just steps from the best business and nightlife areas the city has to offer. 73 E. Lake comes complete with a rooftop deck and lounge, offering breathtaking views of the lake and city, 3 separate gyms, theater, multiple business and conference areas, indoor pool and water spa, BBQ deck, and chefs kitchen.

This high end apartment features beautiful city views through floor to ceiling windows, stone bathrooms, in unit washer/dryer, and hardwood floors.

All utilities are included in the rent including, heat, air conditioning, cable, internet, and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14223 E. Lake St. have any available units?
14223 E. Lake St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14223 E. Lake St. have?
Some of 14223 E. Lake St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14223 E. Lake St. currently offering any rent specials?
14223 E. Lake St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14223 E. Lake St. pet-friendly?
No, 14223 E. Lake St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14223 E. Lake St. offer parking?
No, 14223 E. Lake St. does not offer parking.
Does 14223 E. Lake St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14223 E. Lake St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14223 E. Lake St. have a pool?
Yes, 14223 E. Lake St. has a pool.
Does 14223 E. Lake St. have accessible units?
No, 14223 E. Lake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14223 E. Lake St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14223 E. Lake St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College