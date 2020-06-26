14220 HUSTON STREET

Amenities

new construction stainless steel courtyard

In the heart of Sherman Oaks sits this gated contemporary, modern home. Step through the front door of this 2018 build home and you will immediately notice the 18 foot high ceilings and the grand open concept kitchen & living room. The kitchen has plenty of modern cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances and modern Kolkata Stone countertops. Directly off the kitchen sits the very large open living room, flooding with great natural light. Both of the king/queen sized bedrooms feature terrific closet space with floor to ceiling vanity mirrors. Both of the oversized modern bathrooms feature custom stone and tile work throughout. This home boasts a luxurious feeling of modern elegance, with a private front courtyard.