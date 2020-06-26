All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14220 HUSTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14220 HUSTON STREET
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

14220 HUSTON STREET

14220 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14220 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
new construction
In the heart of Sherman Oaks sits this gated contemporary, modern home. Step through the front door of this 2018 build home and you will immediately notice the 18 foot high ceilings and the grand open concept kitchen & living room. The kitchen has plenty of modern cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances and modern Kolkata Stone countertops. Directly off the kitchen sits the very large open living room, flooding with great natural light. Both of the king/queen sized bedrooms feature terrific closet space with floor to ceiling vanity mirrors. Both of the oversized modern bathrooms feature custom stone and tile work throughout. This home boasts a luxurious feeling of modern elegance, with a private front courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have any available units?
14220 HUSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14220 HUSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14220 HUSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 HUSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET offer parking?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 HUSTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 HUSTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College