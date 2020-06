Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Move into a 2 bedrooms 2 bath in a very desirable Beverlywood area. Brand new 2 story ADU with a yard. Large master suite on 2nd story with a private balcony. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, opens to a bright living area with double doors leading to an outdoor patio. .Washer and dryer are included.