All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard

1418 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1418 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom + 2 bathroom House - UNIT IS UNFURNISHED....
UNIT CAN BE USED AS A 4 BEDROOM - Has an Office that can be used as a bedroom

Beautiful House in the heart of Pico / Robertson. This wonderful 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom house comes with a backyard to the residence that is very spacious and has trees aligned on the side. It is a perfect setting for a barbecue with family and friends. Included in the backyard is a large storage unit to store anything you would like. Multiple cars can fit in the driveway as well.

Entering the house, you encounter what can be used as the dining room with white tile on the floor and along the side have large built in mirrors on the wall. A lot of light enters this room that includes a fireplace as well as the living room.

In the kitchen, there are granite counter tops that are surrounded by brown cabinets. There is a built in stove-top with an double wall oven. Included is also a stainless steel dishwasher and double door refrigerator as well. There is also a built in counter-top that can be used as a table.

For your convenience, this house comes paired with a washer and dryer ready to use.

The master bathroom is of black marble throughout the whole space with a glass door for the shower. It also comes with a big light pink bathtub. In the other restroom, it is of a light brown marble design with a handheld shower head and sliding doors.

In each bedroom, there is white tile as flooring as well. The rooms range in size and can be for single use or for more than one person.

House has central AC / Heat. Lots of Storage Space as well.

(RLNE5005336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College