1418 S. Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Large 4 Bedroom + 2 bathroom House - UNIT IS UNFURNISHED....

UNIT CAN BE USED AS A 4 BEDROOM - Has an Office that can be used as a bedroom



Beautiful House in the heart of Pico / Robertson. This wonderful 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom house comes with a backyard to the residence that is very spacious and has trees aligned on the side. It is a perfect setting for a barbecue with family and friends. Included in the backyard is a large storage unit to store anything you would like. Multiple cars can fit in the driveway as well.



Entering the house, you encounter what can be used as the dining room with white tile on the floor and along the side have large built in mirrors on the wall. A lot of light enters this room that includes a fireplace as well as the living room.



In the kitchen, there are granite counter tops that are surrounded by brown cabinets. There is a built in stove-top with an double wall oven. Included is also a stainless steel dishwasher and double door refrigerator as well. There is also a built in counter-top that can be used as a table.



For your convenience, this house comes paired with a washer and dryer ready to use.



The master bathroom is of black marble throughout the whole space with a glass door for the shower. It also comes with a big light pink bathtub. In the other restroom, it is of a light brown marble design with a handheld shower head and sliding doors.



In each bedroom, there is white tile as flooring as well. The rooms range in size and can be for single use or for more than one person.



House has central AC / Heat. Lots of Storage Space as well.



(RLNE5005336)