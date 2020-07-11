All apartments in Los Angeles
1416 N Vista Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1416 N Vista Street

1416 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Room for rent in large shared condo (WeHo) - Property Id: 111203

In need of a clean, reliable, and fun person to live with me in my condo.

2 bedrooms upstairs each with private attached bathrooms. Your bathroom is large with double sink, shower with tub, and bidet. Your bedroom has a built-in closet, large window with natural light, and will be freshly painted and carpets cleaned before move-in.

Downstairs is a large living/dining area with a flat screen tv, fireplace, half bathroom, and newly renovated kitchen/bar area with plenty of natural light and seating.

Parking included with gated secured entry as well as on-site laundry, central air and small backyard with bbq.

No smoking.

$1600 per month great deal for the fantastic location off of Sunset blvd. No HOA dues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111203
Property Id 111203

(RLNE4916041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 N Vista Street have any available units?
1416 N Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 N Vista Street have?
Some of 1416 N Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 N Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 N Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 N Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 N Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 1416 N Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1416 N Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1416 N Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 N Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 N Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1416 N Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 N Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 N Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 N Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 N Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
