1416 N Vista Street

Amenities
Room for rent in large shared condo (WeHo) - Property Id: 111203
In need of a clean, reliable, and fun person to live with me in my condo.
2 bedrooms upstairs each with private attached bathrooms. Your bathroom is large with double sink, shower with tub, and bidet. Your bedroom has a built-in closet, large window with natural light, and will be freshly painted and carpets cleaned before move-in.
Downstairs is a large living/dining area with a flat screen tv, fireplace, half bathroom, and newly renovated kitchen/bar area with plenty of natural light and seating.
Parking included with gated secured entry as well as on-site laundry, central air and small backyard with bbq.
No smoking.
$1600 per month great deal for the fantastic location off of Sunset blvd. No HOA dues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111203
Property Id 111203
(RLNE4916041)