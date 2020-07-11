1416 N Vista Street

Amenities

Room for rent in large shared condo (WeHo) - Property Id: 111203



In need of a clean, reliable, and fun person to live with me in my condo.



2 bedrooms upstairs each with private attached bathrooms. Your bathroom is large with double sink, shower with tub, and bidet. Your bedroom has a built-in closet, large window with natural light, and will be freshly painted and carpets cleaned before move-in.



Downstairs is a large living/dining area with a flat screen tv, fireplace, half bathroom, and newly renovated kitchen/bar area with plenty of natural light and seating.



Parking included with gated secured entry as well as on-site laundry, central air and small backyard with bbq.



No smoking.



$1600 per month great deal for the fantastic location off of Sunset blvd. No HOA dues.

