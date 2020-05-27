14141 Gault St

Amenities

Beautiful House for Lease In Van Nuys-Price Reduction! - Price Reduction- Welcome to this outstanding & newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath family home. With its ideal location, this property is situated just a short distance from park, schools, public transport, restaurants and shopping. Beautifully renovated and charming and stylish. This home features central heat & AC, front porch, wood laminate floors, fireplace, new kitchen cabinets, Quartz kitchen countertops, remodeled bathrooms, private back yard, low maintenance front yard, recessed lighting throughout, washer and dryer hook-ups. 1 car parking space plus street parking. All utilities paid by tenant, gardener included on rent. Home owner lives on the property on a separate private studio. To schedule a viewing and/or to apply, visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease/ or (818) 471-4272. Move-in costs include security deposit and first month's rent. $42.00 application fee per adult. *Home comes unfurnished. Furniture is for display purposes only.



No Cats Allowed



