Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

14141 Gault St

14141 Gault Street · No Longer Available
Location

14141 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful House for Lease In Van Nuys-Price Reduction! - Price Reduction- Welcome to this outstanding & newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath family home. With its ideal location, this property is situated just a short distance from park, schools, public transport, restaurants and shopping. Beautifully renovated and charming and stylish. This home features central heat & AC, front porch, wood laminate floors, fireplace, new kitchen cabinets, Quartz kitchen countertops, remodeled bathrooms, private back yard, low maintenance front yard, recessed lighting throughout, washer and dryer hook-ups. 1 car parking space plus street parking. All utilities paid by tenant, gardener included on rent. Home owner lives on the property on a separate private studio. To schedule a viewing and/or to apply, visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease/ or (818) 471-4272. Move-in costs include security deposit and first month's rent. $42.00 application fee per adult. *Home comes unfurnished. Furniture is for display purposes only.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5760687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14141 Gault St have any available units?
14141 Gault St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14141 Gault St have?
Some of 14141 Gault St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14141 Gault St currently offering any rent specials?
14141 Gault St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14141 Gault St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14141 Gault St is pet friendly.
Does 14141 Gault St offer parking?
Yes, 14141 Gault St does offer parking.
Does 14141 Gault St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14141 Gault St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14141 Gault St have a pool?
No, 14141 Gault St does not have a pool.
Does 14141 Gault St have accessible units?
No, 14141 Gault St does not have accessible units.
Does 14141 Gault St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14141 Gault St does not have units with dishwashers.
