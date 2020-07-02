All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

14132 BERESFORD Road

14132 Beresford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14132 Beresford Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the exclusive celebrity enclave of Mulholland Estates gated community. Gated, updated & FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom & 6 bath home is ideal for those looking for luxury, comfort & style. The home features a jaw dropping bright living room w/ high ceilings, a sleek & contemporary kitchen w/ breakfast area, a dining room facing the backyard & a cozy family room w/ wet bar & fireplace. The main floor also includes a stylish office, stunning powder room w/ illuminated sinks, maids/guest bedroom & laundry room. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms all w/ their own baths en-suite. The spacious & plush master suite includes a sitting area, wet bar & cooler, 2 walk-in closets & his/her baths. The lower level provides a bonus room, bath & a wine rack. For those w/ multiple cars, a large 3 car garage plus 3 car driveway allows for convenient access & parking. Outdoor features include a pool & spa, lovely gardens & a small trail that leads to a romantic gazebo. Short/long term welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14132 BERESFORD Road have any available units?
14132 BERESFORD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14132 BERESFORD Road have?
Some of 14132 BERESFORD Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14132 BERESFORD Road currently offering any rent specials?
14132 BERESFORD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14132 BERESFORD Road pet-friendly?
No, 14132 BERESFORD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14132 BERESFORD Road offer parking?
Yes, 14132 BERESFORD Road offers parking.
Does 14132 BERESFORD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14132 BERESFORD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14132 BERESFORD Road have a pool?
Yes, 14132 BERESFORD Road has a pool.
Does 14132 BERESFORD Road have accessible units?
No, 14132 BERESFORD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14132 BERESFORD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14132 BERESFORD Road does not have units with dishwashers.

