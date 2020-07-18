All apartments in Los Angeles
1411 Stonewood Court

1411 Stonewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

A Gem In The Gardens! Located in one of the most sought-after communities in San Pedro, this inviting & charming, 2bed/3bath, townhome has been tastefully remodeled. You'll love the generous floor plan that offers plenty of natural lighting throughout the home. The main level consists of a living room, guest bathroom, kitchen & dining room which leads to the private patio through a brand new Milgard sliding glass door. The top floor has two large bedrooms, each with its en suite bathroom. Custom design gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinets, pantry, quartz countertop, subway backsplash, new Milgard window overlooking the newly landscaped private patio. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Designer two-tone paint and smooth ceilings give the home an elegant appearance. Add'l features include Central Air, new WPC flooring and molding throughout, walk-in closet, new doors, recess lighting, new light switches & outlets, and new toilets. The detached 2-car garage has laundry hookups and plenty of storage cabinets. Professionally managed, The Gardens offer year-round resort-style living with lush greenbelts, mature Eucalyptus & Redwood trees, beautiful landscape & pathways throughout the community. Tennis court and Sparkling pool are only steps away. Enjoy coastal living with easy access to local beaches, parks, shops, restaurants, schools, and freeways. Hurry, Low rates, and less competition presents the perfect opportunity to make this charmer a home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Stonewood Court have any available units?
1411 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Stonewood Court have?
Some of 1411 Stonewood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1411 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 1411 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Stonewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Stonewood Court has a pool.
Does 1411 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1411 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Stonewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
