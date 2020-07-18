1411 Stonewood Court

Amenities

A Gem In The Gardens! Located in one of the most sought-after communities in San Pedro, this inviting & charming, 2bed/3bath, townhome has been tastefully remodeled. You'll love the generous floor plan that offers plenty of natural lighting throughout the home. The main level consists of a living room, guest bathroom, kitchen & dining room which leads to the private patio through a brand new Milgard sliding glass door. The top floor has two large bedrooms, each with its en suite bathroom. Custom design gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinets, pantry, quartz countertop, subway backsplash, new Milgard window overlooking the newly landscaped private patio. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Designer two-tone paint and smooth ceilings give the home an elegant appearance. Add'l features include Central Air, new WPC flooring and molding throughout, walk-in closet, new doors, recess lighting, new light switches & outlets, and new toilets. The detached 2-car garage has laundry hookups and plenty of storage cabinets. Professionally managed, The Gardens offer year-round resort-style living with lush greenbelts, mature Eucalyptus & Redwood trees, beautiful landscape & pathways throughout the community. Tennis court and Sparkling pool are only steps away. Enjoy coastal living with easy access to local beaches, parks, shops, restaurants, schools, and freeways. Hurry, Low rates, and less competition presents the perfect opportunity to make this charmer a home.

