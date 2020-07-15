14101 ST DICKENS

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Located on a tree-lined street in the best South of the Boulevard Sherman Oaks location. This end unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and beautiful wood like floors throughout. Spacious living room with surround sound, adjacent front patio, high ceilings, and dining area. Bright kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast nook and outdoor enclosed patio. Two large bedrooms upstairs, with ensuite baths and loads of closets. Side by side laundry and side by side subterranean parking. Complex has resort-like pool area. Security. Walk to shopping, market, restaurants, movies, pharmacy and more!This is a wonderful building and a great place to call home! Building was redone in the mid-nineties!