Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

14101 ST DICKENS

14101 Dickens Street · (310) 432-7205
Location

14101 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

Located on a tree-lined street in the best South of the Boulevard Sherman Oaks location. This end unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and beautiful wood like floors throughout. Spacious living room with surround sound, adjacent front patio, high ceilings, and dining area. Bright kitchen with newer appliances, breakfast nook and outdoor enclosed patio. Two large bedrooms upstairs, with ensuite baths and loads of closets. Side by side laundry and side by side subterranean parking. Complex has resort-like pool area. Security. Walk to shopping, market, restaurants, movies, pharmacy and more!This is a wonderful building and a great place to call home! Building was redone in the mid-nineties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14101 ST DICKENS have any available units?
14101 ST DICKENS has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14101 ST DICKENS have?
Some of 14101 ST DICKENS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14101 ST DICKENS currently offering any rent specials?
14101 ST DICKENS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 ST DICKENS pet-friendly?
No, 14101 ST DICKENS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14101 ST DICKENS offer parking?
Yes, 14101 ST DICKENS offers parking.
Does 14101 ST DICKENS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14101 ST DICKENS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 ST DICKENS have a pool?
Yes, 14101 ST DICKENS has a pool.
Does 14101 ST DICKENS have accessible units?
No, 14101 ST DICKENS does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 ST DICKENS have units with dishwashers?
No, 14101 ST DICKENS does not have units with dishwashers.
