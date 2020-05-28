All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1410 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy resort-style living in this upgraded Harbor Gate 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath condo! Convenient 1st-floor location with no stairs. Immaculate, one-level unit with updated kitchen, granite counter-tops, tile flooring & upgraded range & dishwasher. Large master bedroom offers two closets with mirrored sliding glass doors. Master bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite counters with double sinks, and large bathtub with shower. Second bathroom offers ceramic tile floors and walk-in oversize shower with handrails. Entertainment-sized living room offers cozy tiled fireplace. The sliding glass doors from living room lead to a private, large balcony w/city lights & harbor view. Stay cool in the Summer and warm in the Winter with central air conditioning and forced air heating. Laundry closet conveniently located in the unit which includes stack washer and dryer. Designer carpet in living room and bedrooms. Bonus storage closet located near the unit. Make a splash in the sparkling community pool and large bubbling spa. Easy elevator access to 2-car gated parking garage. Complex is located near shopping centers, restaurants & movie theater. Five minutes from 110 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Brett Place have any available units?
1410 Brett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Brett Place have?
Some of 1410 Brett Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Brett Place currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Brett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Brett Place pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Brett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1410 Brett Place offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Brett Place offers parking.
Does 1410 Brett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Brett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Brett Place have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Brett Place has a pool.
Does 1410 Brett Place have accessible units?
No, 1410 Brett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Brett Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Brett Place has units with dishwashers.

