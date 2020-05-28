1410 Brett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub media room

Enjoy resort-style living in this upgraded Harbor Gate 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath condo! Convenient 1st-floor location with no stairs. Immaculate, one-level unit with updated kitchen, granite counter-tops, tile flooring & upgraded range & dishwasher. Large master bedroom offers two closets with mirrored sliding glass doors. Master bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite counters with double sinks, and large bathtub with shower. Second bathroom offers ceramic tile floors and walk-in oversize shower with handrails. Entertainment-sized living room offers cozy tiled fireplace. The sliding glass doors from living room lead to a private, large balcony w/city lights & harbor view. Stay cool in the Summer and warm in the Winter with central air conditioning and forced air heating. Laundry closet conveniently located in the unit which includes stack washer and dryer. Designer carpet in living room and bedrooms. Bonus storage closet located near the unit. Make a splash in the sparkling community pool and large bubbling spa. Easy elevator access to 2-car gated parking garage. Complex is located near shopping centers, restaurants & movie theater. Five minutes from 110 freeway.