1408 North OCCIDENTAL

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An architectural tour de force in the hills of Silver Lake designed by Gustavo Gubel, AIA. This stunning 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom lease will captivate your every sense. Light and bright two story floor plan consisting of extra large living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en suite, walk in closet, kitchen, dining room, skylights and tranquil private backyard on second level. Spectacular expansive views of the hills with stunning sunsets. First level consists of entry, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with privacy and views.. Maple wood floors throughout, beautiful tiled bathrooms and granite countertops in the kitchen. Central heat and air, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer room and private deck. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage and electrical vehicle charger. This lease is being offered for 1 year. Centrally located to all the eats and shops Silver Lake has to offer! Come live in your dreams!