Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1408 North OCCIDENTAL
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM

1408 North OCCIDENTAL

1408 North Occidental Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1408 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An architectural tour de force in the hills of Silver Lake designed by Gustavo Gubel, AIA. This stunning 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom lease will captivate your every sense. Light and bright two story floor plan consisting of extra large living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en suite, walk in closet, kitchen, dining room, skylights and tranquil private backyard on second level. Spectacular expansive views of the hills with stunning sunsets. First level consists of entry, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with privacy and views.. Maple wood floors throughout, beautiful tiled bathrooms and granite countertops in the kitchen. Central heat and air, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer room and private deck. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage and electrical vehicle charger. This lease is being offered for 1 year. Centrally located to all the eats and shops Silver Lake has to offer! Come live in your dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have any available units?
1408 North OCCIDENTAL doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have?
Some of 1408 North OCCIDENTAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1408 North OCCIDENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
1408 North OCCIDENTAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 North OCCIDENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL is not pet friendly.
Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL offer parking?
Yes, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL offers parking.
Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have a pool?
No, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have accessible units?
No, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 North OCCIDENTAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 North OCCIDENTAL has units with dishwashers.
