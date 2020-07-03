All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1406 West 76th Street

1406 West 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 West 76th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms triplex home property rental in the very walkable Congress Southwest neighborhood in Los Angeles. Near public transportation.

The pleasant and unfurnished interior features ceramic tile floors. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, while a refrigerator and a stove can be provided. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio stairway.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.
The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Walk Score: 79

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yGapM7aevWn

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with driveway and on-street parking.
Pets are not allowed on the property but are negotiable for small pets with a $500 per pet deposit.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Saint Andrews Recreation Center, Jesse Owens Park, Darby Memorial Park, and Algin Sutton Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
207 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
206 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
115 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5695488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

