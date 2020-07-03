1406 West 76th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms triplex home property rental in the very walkable Congress Southwest neighborhood in Los Angeles. Near public transportation.



The pleasant and unfurnished interior features ceramic tile floors. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, while a refrigerator and a stove can be provided. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a patio stairway.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.

The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Walk Score: 79



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yGapM7aevWn



Sounds great? Book a showing now. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.



Additional Details:

It comes with driveway and on-street parking.

Pets are not allowed on the property but are negotiable for small pets with a $500 per pet deposit.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Saint Andrews Recreation Center, Jesse Owens Park, Darby Memorial Park, and Algin Sutton Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

207 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

206 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

115 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



