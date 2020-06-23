14024 Peach Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Lovely Pool Home with Guest house in Fashion Square neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on a beautiful tree lined street is now almost ready and available 2/12/19 ! The house is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a master suite over looking the sparkling pool and spa surrounded by the vibrant bougainvillea. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet & counter space along with a center island with pullout drawers and stainless appliances . Both bathrooms have been updated. Hardwood flooring and skylights throughout. The fabulous detached guest house has it all! 3/4 bath and kitchenette make it great for guests staying for an extended period of time or if you want a large office with privacy. The washer and dryer is conveniently behind closed doors off of the kitchen. Security system, Close to Trader Joe's, the Park, and Westfield Mall. This house is super charming and WONT LAST!!!