All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14024 Peach Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14024 Peach Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14024 Peach Grove Street

14024 Peach Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14024 Peach Grove Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely Pool Home with Guest house in Fashion Square neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on a beautiful tree lined street is now almost ready and available 2/12/19 ! The house is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a master suite over looking the sparkling pool and spa surrounded by the vibrant bougainvillea. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet & counter space along with a center island with pullout drawers and stainless appliances . Both bathrooms have been updated. Hardwood flooring and skylights throughout. The fabulous detached guest house has it all! 3/4 bath and kitchenette make it great for guests staying for an extended period of time or if you want a large office with privacy. The washer and dryer is conveniently behind closed doors off of the kitchen. Security system, Close to Trader Joe's, the Park, and Westfield Mall. This house is super charming and WONT LAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14024 Peach Grove Street have any available units?
14024 Peach Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14024 Peach Grove Street have?
Some of 14024 Peach Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14024 Peach Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
14024 Peach Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14024 Peach Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 14024 Peach Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14024 Peach Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 14024 Peach Grove Street offers parking.
Does 14024 Peach Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14024 Peach Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14024 Peach Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 14024 Peach Grove Street has a pool.
Does 14024 Peach Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 14024 Peach Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14024 Peach Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14024 Peach Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College