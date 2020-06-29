14023 Weddington Street

Amenities

Potential 6 month lease**Prestigious Chandler Estates ranch style 3+2 beauty in Sherman Oaks**Almost 2400 sqft on an exceptionally big lot (9374 sqft)** This lovely home offers exceptional curb appeal with views of gorgeous back yard from the wrap around windows and sliding glass doors in the back of the home**Extra large living room and extended master suite both have comfortable carpet and there's attractive redone hardwood flooring in most other rooms**The addition to master can be a great in-home office, nursery etc. **Brand new gas range-top in bright eat-in kitchen, as well as double oven, dishwasher and a double sided pantry hall and a built-in desk and new flooring** OH and did I mention a movable center aisle also in kitchen?**Freshly painted rooms through out the house** Tons of storage plus a cute additional playhouse or garden room add to the charm of the back yard**Security System, A/C, and manicured gardens add to the amenities **Central location makes it ideal.