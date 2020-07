Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming Sherman Oaks Fashion Square property located in the most desirable neighborhood. Filled with natural light, spacious living room with fireplace. Wonderful family room with fireplace and large glass doors leading to the private outdoor pool area. The upstairs private master suite features lots of closet space and storage. Ample sized rooms. 2-car garage plus driveway parking. Close to shopping as well as a great walking neighborhood.