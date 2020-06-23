13935 Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous Chandler Estate Home!

Main House has 4 bedroom 2 bath with an attached 5th bedroom and 3rd bathroom mother in law suite which includes a separate entrance, and kitchen. This space can be utilized as an additional room, guest quarter, or rented out for additional income. This fabulous home features a newly remodeled kitchen with top of the line appliances and a center island, remodeled bathrooms and a mother in-law suite. Master bathroom features double sinks, shower and Jacuzzi tub. Hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, central HVAC system controlled by Nest thermostat, large gated front yard with motorized gate, basketball hoop, and large driveway. Washer & Dryer is included. Available furnished and unfurnished. This home is perfect and inviting for large family gatherings and entertaining.