Los Angeles, CA
13935 Chandler Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13935 Chandler Boulevard

13935 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Sherman Oaks
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13935 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Welcome to this gorgeous Chandler Estate Home!
Main House has 4 bedroom 2 bath with an attached 5th bedroom and 3rd bathroom mother in law suite which includes a separate entrance, and kitchen. This space can be utilized as an additional room, guest quarter, or rented out for additional income. This fabulous home features a newly remodeled kitchen with top of the line appliances and a center island, remodeled bathrooms and a mother in-law suite. Master bathroom features double sinks, shower and Jacuzzi tub. Hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, central HVAC system controlled by Nest thermostat, large gated front yard with motorized gate, basketball hoop, and large driveway. Washer & Dryer is included. Available furnished and unfurnished. This home is perfect and inviting for large family gatherings and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
13935 Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 13935 Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13935 Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13935 Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13935 Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13935 Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13935 Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13935 Chandler Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13935 Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13935 Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13935 Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13935 Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
