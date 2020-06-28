13847 Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful gated home is one of two units located on a large lot in the prestigious Chandler Estates area. The available unit is over 2000 sqft with plenty of private yard and outdoor space. The updated kitchen and baths feature beautiful stone and granite counters. The kitchen is open to a large great room and separate dining area. There are two large bedrooms one which features an on-suite bath and the other a private entrance and patio. The 3rd bedroom is a large master suite equipped with a spa tub and shower, two large walk in closets and plenty of space to relax. There are several sitting areas around the property and a beautifully landscaped back yard. The yard showcases a large pergola with build in seating and a fire pit. There is beautiful landscaping around, a large grassy area and a built in bar with a BBQ.