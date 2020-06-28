All apartments in Los Angeles
13847 Chandler Boulevard
13847 Chandler Boulevard

13847 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13847 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
This beautiful gated home is one of two units located on a large lot in the prestigious Chandler Estates area. The available unit is over 2000 sqft with plenty of private yard and outdoor space. The updated kitchen and baths feature beautiful stone and granite counters. The kitchen is open to a large great room and separate dining area. There are two large bedrooms one which features an on-suite bath and the other a private entrance and patio. The 3rd bedroom is a large master suite equipped with a spa tub and shower, two large walk in closets and plenty of space to relax. There are several sitting areas around the property and a beautifully landscaped back yard. The yard showcases a large pergola with build in seating and a fire pit. There is beautiful landscaping around, a large grassy area and a built in bar with a BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
13847 Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 13847 Chandler Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13847 Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13847 Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13847 Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13847 Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13847 Chandler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
