1375 Kelton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Stunning Spacious Condo in Perfect Location! This beautiful bright unit offers a great open floor plan with fireplace! Large kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet! Living room with private balcony with views of the garden and pool! Terrific master suite with private and double sinks! Recess lights, crown moldings and stunning dining chandelier! 2 car parking! rec room! Pool/ Spa! Amazing location just minutes away from Westwood Village, UCLA, restaurants, theaters, Century City and much more!!!