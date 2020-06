Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning duplex in the heart of Pacoima! Private front unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large gated lot with plenty of space and parking. Completely remodeled with newer windows, flooring and recessed lighting. Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Two car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups inside. Close to 118 and 5 freeways. Please call 818-917-8804.