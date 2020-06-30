1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous classical masterpiece in Beverly Hills Post Office. Located on lower San Ysidro. This quality built and upgraded home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, French Oak hardwood floors and white Carrara marble throughout. This home also boasts beautiful custom hand carved finishes, crown molding, coffered ceilings and wainscoting. All new plumbing, electrical, lighting, central air and roof. The private lush backyard is perfect for entertaining, enhanced by many fruit-bearing trees and a tranquil waterfall, on a tiered hillside. Located north of Sunset Blvd and minutes to famed Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive shopping.