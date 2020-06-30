All apartments in Los Angeles
1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive
1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive

1366 San Ysidro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1366 San Ysidro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous classical masterpiece in Beverly Hills Post Office. Located on lower San Ysidro. This quality built and upgraded home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, French Oak hardwood floors and white Carrara marble throughout. This home also boasts beautiful custom hand carved finishes, crown molding, coffered ceilings and wainscoting. All new plumbing, electrical, lighting, central air and roof. The private lush backyard is perfect for entertaining, enhanced by many fruit-bearing trees and a tranquil waterfall, on a tiered hillside. Located north of Sunset Blvd and minutes to famed Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have any available units?
1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have?
Some of 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have a pool?
No, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 SAN YSIDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.

