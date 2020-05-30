1366 MORNINGSIDE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Lovely furnished house in Venice available short term (3-6 months), possibly longer. Bright and airy, this home offers peace and quietude within a short distance to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and the beaches. Lower level features open concept living room and large dining area, with wall-to-wall sliding doors that offer access to patio, pool, as well as large and lushly landscaped yard. Kitchen features Viking stove, and breakfast nook. Charming two bedrooms with full-sized beds and separate bath, also located on lower level. Upstairs features en-suite master bedroom that opens onto balcony with views of pool and yard. Attached room makes for perfect office. Driveway parking for at least 3 cars, with easy in-and-out access. Spend an afternoon reading poolside or in the serene garden, and enjoy evenings at the outdoor bbq and dining area. This home captures the cool vibe of Venice, and the perfect vacation home to spend with family and friends in one of the most sought after areas of L.A.