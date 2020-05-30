All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1366 MORNINGSIDE Way

1366 Morningside Way · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Morningside Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely furnished house in Venice available short term (3-6 months), possibly longer. Bright and airy, this home offers peace and quietude within a short distance to Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney and the beaches. Lower level features open concept living room and large dining area, with wall-to-wall sliding doors that offer access to patio, pool, as well as large and lushly landscaped yard. Kitchen features Viking stove, and breakfast nook. Charming two bedrooms with full-sized beds and separate bath, also located on lower level. Upstairs features en-suite master bedroom that opens onto balcony with views of pool and yard. Attached room makes for perfect office. Driveway parking for at least 3 cars, with easy in-and-out access. Spend an afternoon reading poolside or in the serene garden, and enjoy evenings at the outdoor bbq and dining area. This home captures the cool vibe of Venice, and the perfect vacation home to spend with family and friends in one of the most sought after areas of L.A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have any available units?
1366 MORNINGSIDE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have?
Some of 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1366 MORNINGSIDE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way offer parking?
Yes, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way offers parking.
Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way has a pool.
Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have accessible units?
No, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 MORNINGSIDE Way has units with dishwashers.
