Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

13631 Berg

13631 Berg Street · No Longer Available
Location

13631 Berg Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Updated 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Sylmar Home! Ready for Move In! - This charming Sylmar home features a well sized living room area that leads to an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and ample cabinet and counter space. There are 4 bedrooms with great closet space. The master bedroom has a private entrance to the backyard patio area, walk-in closet and private master bathroom with spa tub. All bathrooms are updated. The home as comes with central heating and air with a Nest thermostat. There is exterior laundry area, covered patio, storage shed, large fenced backyard and long driveway. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4917937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13631 Berg have any available units?
13631 Berg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13631 Berg have?
Some of 13631 Berg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13631 Berg currently offering any rent specials?
13631 Berg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13631 Berg pet-friendly?
No, 13631 Berg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13631 Berg offer parking?
No, 13631 Berg does not offer parking.
Does 13631 Berg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13631 Berg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13631 Berg have a pool?
No, 13631 Berg does not have a pool.
Does 13631 Berg have accessible units?
No, 13631 Berg does not have accessible units.
Does 13631 Berg have units with dishwashers?
No, 13631 Berg does not have units with dishwashers.
