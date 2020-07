Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

GATED and FULLY REMODELED 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom homes for lease!! Brand New Central AC and Heat!! In Unit Washer/Dryer Hookups. Brand New Kitchen and Appliances, Brand New Flooring, Brand New Bathrooms, Brand New Windows, Brand New Paint, Brand New Recessed Lighting. Master Bedroom features a private bathroom with a walk in closet and sliding glass doors to a private yard. This home is a must see!